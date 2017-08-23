Feds pull plug on radioactive remediation

EPA fenced in contaminated land at Holy Trinity in April 2016 (Photo: Dan Telvock)

FEDS PULL PLUG ON RADIOACTIVE REMEDIATIO - NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Federally funded work to remove radioactive gravel from numerous hotspots in Niagara County has run out of money and come to a halt.

Left in limbo are property owners in Niagara Falls and Lewiston, who were told by Environmental Protection Agency officials that there is no firm date of when – or whether – they will return to finish the clean up.

Eric Daly, the EPA’s project manager, said he gave his superiors “options of what I could do and what I needed to do.”

“What came back to me was we want you to shut down, meaning trailers out everything done. We don’t have the money and they have to figure it out,” he said.

There’s a lot of unfinished work.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.

