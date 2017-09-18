Concerns over Solarcity's expanded escape clause

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Tesla CEO Elon Musk was bullish about Buffalo on a call with investors last month.

“We made that commitment to the state of New York,” he said, describing the company’s to hire thousands at a huge factory opening in Buffalo that was built at taxpayer expense. “We are going to keep that commitment.”

In late 2015, though – before SolarCity was bought by Tesla – the contract that governs the company’s commitment to New York was tweaked to give it more ways out of the deal if its business goes south.

Added to the list of reasons SolarCity could end the contract and walk away: broad language about changes in government policy or regulation – at the local, state, or federal level – that would damage the company’s business.

For the full Investigative Post report, visit: http://www.investigativepost.org/2017/09/18/solarcitys-expanded-escape-clause/

