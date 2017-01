Sources tell 2 On Your Side that the FBI went to Buffalo Police headquarters last week and left with computers and cell phones. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Many police departments get what amounts to a stamp of approval from outside evaluators that review, advise and ultimately accredit them as adhering to best practices.

But not Buffalo.

The Buffalo Police Department is currently not accredited, even though it’s required by the City Charter.

