A threat to Scajaquada Creek – and neighbors

WGRZ File Photo

It’s not the view from Virginia Golden’s front porch of the former General Motors plant that bothers her.

It’s the toxic gunk – up to 110,000 gallons of it – that’s underneath the plant.

Neighborhood residents have been waiting – and worrying – for a decade since state environmental regulators declared several acres of the plant on East Delavan Avenue a significant threat to public health. The contaminant of concern are PCBs – so toxic that the federal government banned the manufacturing of them in 1979.

The residents want the property cleaned up, but have instead endured inaction from state regulators and legal maneuvering by the plant’s changing cast of owners. Those caught in the middle of the dispute include 25,500 mostly African-American neighbors who live within a 1-mile radius of the plant.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post

© 2017 WGRZ-TV