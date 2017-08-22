Share This Story

Rodney Ernhart of Bigfork, Montana has had enough.

“We’re done. We just want to wash our hands of the whole situation and just walk away. Take our licks. Learn from our mistakes and go on.”

As mistakes go, Ernhart’s was an expensive one, costing him roughly $60,000.

“It’s my own stupid fault.”

In the spring of 2016 at a real estate conference in Las Vegas, Ernhart and his wife were approached about an opportunity in Niagara Falls, New York. The pitch came from a representative of Return On Rentals.

The Arizona-based company says on its website that it “(helps) its clients create long-term wealth, using turnkey, residential rental property as the vehicle. We provide rehabbed, rented, professionally managed, cash flowing real estate for investors. ”

Available for sale was a four-unit apartment building in Niagara Falls. Price tag was $100,250. Ernhart was being asked to purchase, on the spot, without ever seeing the property or hiring someone to have a look at it. He says he see the red flags on the deal now, but didn’t then.

“Ya’ know, they pump you up so much. They convinced you that all their properties were quality properties,” says Ernhart.

After signing the deal, it did not take long for Ernhart to get buyer’s remorse. The local property management company presented bills to rehab just two of the apartments. The tab, close to $9,000.

Standing outside the building at 445 16th Street, it’s easy to see lifted shingles indicating the roof needs replacing. But it’s better than the roof on the three-car garage in the back. That roof has holes the size of phone books.

Ernharts suspects the rehab work Return On Rentals promised was over-blown or never done. 2 On-Your-Side checked. There are no building permits on file with the city which might indicate repairs had been made on the building.

“Just scam, scam, scam, scam, scam, all the way around,” says Ernhart.

He hired local real estate agent Bruce Andrews to unload the property.

Andrews told us in a recent interview, “We just sold it for $41,000 and he paid a $100,000 for it. A $60,000 bath.”

What Return On Rentals didn’t disclose was that it bought the property for $52,500 just 12-days before flipping it to Ernhart. Meaning, on this deal, Return On Rentals netted almost $48,000.

And this is not the only Niagara Falls property Return On Rentals has flipped.

Searching through deed records at the Niagara County Clerk’s office and then plotting them out on a spreadsheet, 2 On-Your-Side has identified at least 85 Niagara Falls buildings bought and sold by Return On Rentals since 2014.

The net profit on these transactions is close to $2-million.

When 2 On-Your-Side approached city government in Niagara Falls, they in turn reached out to authorities. The New York Attorney General’s office is now investigating Return On Rental’s real estate transactions in Niagara Falls.

“It’s gonna take some more detective work which obviously Channel 2 is doing on this issue. We’re going to work with the Attorney General to find out if there’s an illegal practice happening,” says Seth Piccirillo, director of Niagara Falls Community Development.

Brown Email by WGRZ-TV on Scribd