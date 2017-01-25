In Erie County, Voter Fraud Is Very Rare

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order alongside White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in the Oval Office, January 23, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- President Donald Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that he wants a "major investigation" into voter fraud, still clinging to an unsubstantiated claim that millions of illegal voters cost him the popular vote in the election last November.

Trump has never offered any evidence to support his argument, but his Twitter comments suggested he'd like the federal government to investigate irregularities like people who may be registered in two states or people who remain registered even after they've died.

Those situations do occur all over the country, including in Erie County, where a West Seneca woman noticed her deceased grandmother had received an absentee ballot for the presidential election last fall. In other cases, voters have made honest mistakes, like remaining registered to vote in one county despite having moved away for college in another county.

But those are simple irregularities, handled appropriately by the Erie County Board of Elections before it can sway an actual election result.

Ralph Mohr, the Republican Election Commissioner overseeing 591,000 registered voters in Erie County, said he's encountered maybe three or four cases of voter fraud in his 24 years on the job.

"There has never been a situation where any type of fraud would affect the outcome of the election," Mohr said.

Mohr said Trump's call for an investigation is "unnecessary," adding that he doesn't believe it will even materialize at the federal level. The Department of Justice would likely handle such a situation, but it has not yet commented on Trump's false accusations of voter fraud.

Sean Spicer, the press secretary for the president, said in a briefing on Wednesday that the investigation could be interpreted as a "study."

"I don't want to start throwing out numbers, but there's a lot of people that are dead that are on rolls. There are people that are voting that are on the rolls in two different states, sometimes in three different states," Spicer said. "I think taking the necessary steps to study and to track what we can do to both understand the scope of the problem, and then secondly, how to stop the problem of going forward... is something that's definitely clearly in the best interest."

Congressman Chris Collins, a Western New York Republican and the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Trump, told CNN this week that he supports Trump's call for an investigation.

"We have the presidency with 120 million votes, but we have on the local level, we have folks winning by one vote, two votes, eight votes," Collins said, "so let's make sure people going to the polls are in fact citizens entitled to vote."

Mohr, however, stressed repeatedly that voter fraud had never been an issue in a local election before.

In Erie County, there has been one high-profile accusation of voter fraud over the past year. Former Erie County District Attorney Michael Flaherty, a Democrat, charged Republican political activist Rus Thompson with five counts of election law violations.

Flaherty's office accused Thompson of voting in the Town of Grand Island in three separate elections, despite having moved to Niagara Falls. Thompson's attorney, as well as other supporters, said the district attorney's case was political in nature. Flaherty denied any political influence, noting that it was the only voter fraud case his administration had prosecuted. Thompson pleaded not guilty.

But cases like Thompson's are still extremely rare, not only in Erie County but across the United States.

Mohr wants the public to understand that his job at the Board of Elections is a full-time position. He checks voter rolls every day, and his office constantly coordinates with voters to make sure they remain properly registered.

"We've done a very good job. And we'll do much more in the future... utilizing the tools that are available, statewide databases, to go and make sure the people who are registered to vote, who do cast ballots in Erie County, are properly qualified, and residing in Erie County," Mohr said.

