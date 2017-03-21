In Animal Abuser Registry, Co. Finds Loophole

Niagara Co. Legislature

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - In early December, the Niagara County SPCA executed a search warrant at a home on a dark country road in the Town of Wilson. Acting on a tip, investigators seized hundreds of animals that night, including snakes, birds, dogs, cats and pigs.

It was a particularly disturbing case of animal cruelty, according to Niagara County SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis. Snakes had been kept in totes. Dead birds had been found in dirty water dishes. Investigators eventually identified the animal owners as Thomas and Robyn Dawe, who will appear in court this Thursday on cruelty charges from the SPCA.

Since they live in Niagara County, the Dawes could face an additional punishment if they are ultimately convicted: They could be placed on an animal abuser registry, which would prevent them from owning animals for 15 years. In 2015, Niagara County became the first county in Western New York to create such a registry, and so far, six people have been placed on the list maintained by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

But shortly after implementation, county legislators and the SPCA noticed a problem.

"There was a little flaw in it," Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso said. "People who plea bargained down were not going on the registry list."

In fact, Virtuoso said at least three people managed to avoid the registry altogether by pleading down from a criminal misdemeanor to a mere violation.

In one specific case, Lewis said a defendant in the Town of Royalton faced 47 counts of animal cruelty for cattle and pigs found on his property-- but he used a plea deal to stay off the list.

"It's not so much about punishing those convicted," Lewis said, "but really protecting animals, and making sure everyone is aware that these people should not own animals."

On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature moved quickly to fix the loophole. Thirteen members voted unanimously to amend the registry and add more specific language to the law, allowing judges and the District Attorney's Office to use their discretion in placing defendants on the registry. According to the updated law, any defendant who takes a plea deal for a reduced charge "may be ordered by the court, with proper notice and after a hearing, to register with the Niagara County Animal Abuse Registry as a part of the final judgment."

"Even if a cruelty case is plead down to a violation," Lewis explained, "the judge or district attorney still has the option to put that person on the registry."

Under the original law, anyone convicted of an animal abuse offense must register for the list within five days upon release from jail-- or at least the date of the sentencing, if jail time was not included. The law also makes it a crime to sell or offer an animal for adoption to a person on the registry.

Only a handful of counties in New York have implemented animal abuser registries. Cattaraugus County launched its own registry in 2016, and both Onondaga County and Broome County are exploring the possibility based on the model provided by Niagara County.

"It's really become -- I don't want to oversell it -- but it's become a game-changer for us," Lewis said. "I think it's encouraged a lot of judges and district attorneys to really take animal cruelty seriously, and it has become kind of an end goal of some of these cases."

