Impressive snow totals hit the Southtowns.

(Photo: maxuser)

BUFFALO, NY - Very impressive snow totals were seen yesterday in the South towns. Snowfall totals ranged from a foot to over 2 feet of snow where just a few miles away in places like Buffalo and Amherst very small amounts, if any snow, was recorded at all. Some of this snow came at a very fast rate up to four to 4 ½ inches of snow per hour which allowed those heavy totals to be accumulated over just a five hour period. Blasdell picked up 28” while The Buffalo Airport got just 2.5”