Immigration Probe Sparks Clash With Cops

WGRZ Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, NY – An immigration judge will eventually decide the fate of two Central Americans who were discovered to be in the country illegally, and whose temporary detainment sparked a clash between protestors and police.

It all began Thursday evening when police in the Livingston County village of Geneseo stopped a van for speeding.

Inside the van, there were two women and six children, ranging in age from two months to 12 years.

According to Geneseo police, neither adult was a licensed driver, neither spoke English, and one produced a Guatemalan passport.

Village Police summoned the Border Patrol for assistance because its officers were unable to identify the adults or any of the passengers in the van.

When those in the vehicle were then taken to a border patrol station near Rochester, protestors began arriving, and staged a sit-in to block the entrance to the facility while chanting “let them go!”

Eventually, there was a clash, which state police say ensued when one of the protestors threw a wooden object at a NYS Trooper.

Two arrests were made.

According to the Border Patrol, it was eventually determined that one adult female and her daughter were nationals of Guatemala. Though illegally present in the U.S., they were in the immigration system, under Orders of Supervision while undergoing the immigration court process. They were released along with the four U.S. citizen minor children.

The other adult female and her minor brother, both also determined to be nationals of Guatemala, were found to be illegally present in the United States. They were processed and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE/ERO) Buffalo Field Office for further disposition.

They are expected to appear before an immigration judge in Buffalo on an undetermined future date.

In an e-mail to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian said his department called in the Border Patrol to confirm the passport and assist in identification of the driver.

“We are not experts in these types of documents, as Border Patrol is,” said Osganian. “The call was not made as an immigration purpose, solely for identification purposes. At times we request the services of other agencies to assist us. Just like we call Child Protective Services to assist in child abuse cases, the Secret Service on identification of counterfeit bills, and the FBI on fraud cases.”

Osganian added, “For people that are concerned that we are ‘rounding up’ people and doing ‘raids’, this is completely not true. We have never done any of those activities here and we have no plans to do them. If there was a valid licensed driver, driving the vehicle, there would have been no need to call Border Patrol to confirm the ID of the driver.”



© 2017 WGRZ-TV