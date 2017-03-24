Immigrant defense fund started in NY

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Photographer: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

ALBANY -- The nation’s first public-private immigrant legal defense initiative was launched in New York on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

The Liberty Defense Project will assist the nonprofit organizations serving immigrants by providing legal assistance and representation to immigrants in New York through a network of pro-bono attorneys, law students and legal professionals.

The project will be funded through a more than $1 million private-public partnership, Cuomo said.

“During these stormy times, it’s critical all New Yorkers have access to their full rights under the law,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The first-of-its-kind Liberty Defense Project will provide legal support to protect immigrants and ensure this state is living up to the values embodied by the Lady in our Harbor.” The state’s Office for New Americans will be responsible for coordinating law firms, legal departments at universities, bar associations and advocacy organizations, which will provide the legal and additional resources for immigrants. Additional resources include assistance in completing and filing permanent residence applications and work permits, as well as providing outreach and education help for parents who are at risk of deportation, state officials said. The partnership will serve as a collaboration among the state, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Ford Foundation and a statewide coalition of 182 advocacy organizations and legal entities, Cuomo said. For more information visit the Office of New American's website: www.newamericans.ny.gov.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV