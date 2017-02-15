WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Illegal immigrants arrested on Grand Island

WGRZ 4:55 PM. EST February 15, 2017

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nine illegal immigrants have been taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Grand Island.

CBP tells 2 On Your Side that one of those immigrants was a convicted sex offender from Mexico, who had already been deported once.

Border Patrol is still currently processing the nine individuals, so limited details are available at this time.

We have a crew on Grand Island working to learn more, and we will update this story as information becomes available.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories