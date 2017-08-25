Iconic Record Theatre is set to close for good

Fans of vinyl records and CD's are getting their last picks of the thousands of titles that still remain at the Record Theatre on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY — After 42 years at the corner of Main and Lafayette, the Record Theatre will close its door for good on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The decision to close the store came after the store's founder, Lenny Sliver, passed away back in March.

Now, in the final hours, music lovers and bargain hunters are combing through what remains of the Record Theatre's vast collection of vinyl, CD's, DVD's, books and posters.

James Bill was in the store on Friday looking at albums, "You measure times in your life by the music that's playing on the radio, or that you have at school..."

Everything in the store is marked down 80 percent until the doors close Sunday at 6 p.m.

