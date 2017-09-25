Hughes: Kelly's Comments are Disappointing

Aug 17, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said Monday he was "very disappointed" in Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who harshly criticized running back LeSean McCoy's conduct during Sunday's national anthem.

Hughes, an eight-year league veteran, objected to comments Kelly made on the radio station 97 Rock. In that radio appearance, the former Bills star said he "lost a lot of respect" for McCoy after he'd decided to stretch and jog through the duration of the anthem, instead of simply kneeling like many other players.

Jerry Hughes said he was "very disappointed" by Jim Kelly's comments. Said Kelly should have come to the team. @WGRZ #Bills — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 25, 2017

On Sunday evening, Kelly had posted on Instagram that "I hope next week we can STAND, LOCK ARMS and become ONE FAMILY.” According to 2 On Your Side's Heather Prusak, Hughes said Monday that if Kelly "has things to say about the team and us, come talk to us."

See Heather's tweet below to listen to Hughes' full comments.

Jerry Hughes was very upset with the way Jim Kelly handled his criticism of LeSean McCoy & the anthem protests. Take a listen: @WGRZ #Bills pic.twitter.com/jfymNgZ4BE — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 25, 2017

