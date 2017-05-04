How to fight mobile malware

Screengrab of malware popup

Where the online action goes, scams follow.

Now that more than half of web surfing originates from the handheld computer you take everywhere, it’s only natural your mobile device is the latest target for malware, viruses and phishing attacks.

Creators of one popular strain of malware, currently targeting iOS users, take advantage of a popular warning pop-up previously warning users of fake system errors and browser “optimization” alerts.

These messages may look like ads originating from the website you are visiting; they are more often the result of malware infecting your browser.

Clicking a link in these dialog boxes will only lead to more trouble for you and your smartphone or tablet. Malicious software often results in attempts to access your personal information.

How to remove malware from your mobile device:

Completely close your web browser: On an iOS device, double-tap the home button, then swipe up the Safari browser to quit the app. For Android users, tap the apps icon and swipe all open browser tabs off screen to the right.

Clear website data and history: Visit the settings app on your iOS device, click “Safari” and select “clear History and Web Data." On an Android device, “Clear data” and “Clear cache” options are typically found under “Storage & USB” within the Settings app. (Different versions of Android exist; the exact location may vary.)

If the above steps don’t clear malware from your device, check with an IT professional at your workplace, ask a knowledgeable friend or family member, or visit your cellular carrier or phone maker’s local store for help.

To protect yourself from mobile malware in the future:

Always update the operating system for your device to the latest version. Updated system software often prevents malicious software from exploiting known bugs found in prior versions.

Avoid clicking links in email and on unknown websites. Before following a web address, verify the link matches the text show in the URL. Look closely to verify the link is correct. Scammers often use similar links to trick users that aren’t looking closely.

Be skeptical. While we’d all love to help Apple refine the latest iPhone, it seems unlikely one of the world’s largest companies would use what looks like a popup alert on a random website to solicit testers. (Ditto with offers that “seem too good to be true…”)

Block pop-ups in your web browser. This will often prevent a website from displaying a false ‘warning’ or enticing (dangerous) offer.

Use caution when downloading apps. While Apple’s app store usually filters dangerous apps, some have been known to slip through the company’s filters. Android users, especially outside of the Google Play store, should be especially cautious.

With mobile use (and exploits) on the rise, it is important to take time to ensure your device is protected, practice safe browsing habits, and help others learn how to stay safe.

Together, we can combat malicious software and nasty mobile malware.

