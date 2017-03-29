Here's what is holding up a NY budget deal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem about equal rights. (Photo: Governor's Office)

ALBANY – Negotiations over a state budget for the fiscal year that starts Friday were focused on how to increase the raise of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 and whether SUNY tuition should be free.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested Tuesday that he and legislative leaders were close to an agreement to have an on-time budget, but there was no signs of a imminent deal Wednesday in order to meet the Friday's deadline.

Indeed, complicated issues that are part of the budget remained undecided on Wednesday -- particularly the

"Raise the Age" measure that would move most criminal cases involving youths out of adult courts. New York is one of two states where cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds start in criminal court.

Yet the fine points of reforming the law were still being worked out, lawmakers said.

"It’s not appropriate for 16- and 17-year-olds to be housed and incarcerated with adults. We agree with that," said Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, Erie County, the county's former sheriff. But he added the bill language remains a work in progress.

Other measures were also unsettled.

Cuomo wants the state over the next three years to pick up SUNY tuition costs for all students whose families earn less than $125,000 a year. He also wants to force local governments to come up with a shared-service plan and put the plan on the ballot this November for voters to decide.

And the sides are still trying to finalize bill language that would let ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft operate outside New York City.

They are also close on a deal to create a clean water infrastructure fund for local governments, which Cuomo proposed would start with $2 billion.

"Everybody wants clean drinking water, so I think that one is probably resolved," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said Wednesday.

SUNY tuition

Cuomo put the cost of the SUNY tuition plan at $163 million, but some legislators said Cuomo is underestimating the expense.

"Everybody loves free things, but when you’re talking about free, people ask: How are you going to pay for it? And we overtax people in this state as it is," said Sen. Fred Akshar, R-Colesville, Broome County.

Lawmakers also want assurances that private colleges will be aided if SUNY tuition, currently $6,470, is made free for eligible students.

Sen. Jeff Klein, D-Bronx, said leaders are talking about a "hybrid" plan that would assist private schools and expand college students' access to tuition assistance programs.

"We have students in New York who are carrying $32,000 of student loan, debt," Klein said.

Sharing services

Local governments, meanwhile, are making a late push to get Cuomo's shared-service proposal out of any budget deal.

Cuomo tied $715 million in aid to cities, towns and villages to getting the Legislature to approve the shared-service plan, but lawmakers indicated that the money is no longer linked to a final deal.

Nonetheless, municipal leaders aren't satisfied.

"While we strongly believe the link should be removed, the real victory for local governments and their taxpayers will occur when the countywide referendum mandate is rejected," a statement said from the Association of Towns and the state Conference of Mayors.

Cuomo has toured the state touting the proposal, saying local governments need to do more to lower costs and cut property taxes -- which are among the highest in the nation.

Some lawmakers said the goal is to at least limit the burden on municipalities under any plan.

"The Assembly would like to not see it in there, but if it’s there, we want to make sure it’s workable in such a way that it doesn’t have a total adverse effect on the local governments," Assemblyman Harry Bronson, D-Rochester, said.

One issue the sides are nearing a deal on: raising the wages of direct-care workers for the sick.

Cuomo on Tuesday announced he is proposing a 6.5 percent wage hike for health-care workers in the home-care industry over the next two years. It would cost $55 million, and lawmakers have previously backed similar plans.

Next steps

On Tuesday, Cuomo raised concerns about approving a budget without addressing potential revenue shortfalls that could come from Washington.

The Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress are eyeing a series of cuts that could hit New York particularly hard because of its broad net of social services.

But lawmakers are balking at the idea floated by Cuomo to approve a temporary spending plan until the fiscal impact of policies in Washington are better known.

"I think we are all on the same page," Klein told reporters after meeting privately with Cuomo. "We’re very confident we are going to pass an on-time budget."

Lawmakers expressed confidence they will reach a deal to legalize ride-hailing services after an agreement couldn't be reached last year.

They are also grappling with whether to extend higher income-tax rates on millionaires -- which Cuomo and Assembly Democrats support.

There's also the issue of school aid: Cuomo is proposing a $1 billion, or 4 percent increase. Lawmakers want more money for their hometown districts, and there is tussle over more aid for charter schools.

"No final resolution, but I’m confident we’ll get there," said Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County.

