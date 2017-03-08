Heavy Wind Damage in Southtowns

Four poles like this one are snapped off at the top on Cole Rd in the Town of Boston. Heather Ly Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - High winds caused heavy damage in many parts of the Southtowns Wednesday.

Orchard Park Police issued a travel advisory in the afternoon and asked drivers to refrain from unnecessary travel south of 20A due to numerous downed wires, downed trees, and debris in the road.

A 60-70 ft. tree snapped near its base and fell on a home on California Road. The homeowners were home at the time, but fortunately no one was hurt. The tree tore a large hole in the roof.

Downed trees and wires blocked off a portion of Scherff Road in the south part of town. Tree cutting crews removed the trees from the road and waited for power companies to repair wires.

In the Town of Boston, Cole Road was closed between Wohlhueter and Boston Cross Roads due to four power poles that snapped and were stretched across the road.

