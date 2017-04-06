WNY medical marijuana firm makes home deliveries

One of the medical marijuana products manufactured by Columbia Care at Eastman Business Park and available to qualified patients at its EBP dispensary. (Photo: Provided by Columbia Care)

A medical marijuana provider has launched home delivery service in upstate New York.

Columbia Care NY says it began a home delivery pilot program to patients across western New York through its Rochester location in March. The company says it expects to quickly expand the program to provide statewide coverage for all registered patients.

Columbia Care has one medical marijuana manufacturing facility and four dispensaries in New York, with locations in New York City, Plattsburgh, Riverhead and Rochester.

Another medical marijuana company, Vireo Health, announced in January that it had received state health department approval for home deliveries in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Five companies are licensed by New York state to cultivate, manufacture and dispense medical marijuana.

