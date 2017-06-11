WNY doctor implants world's smallest pacemaker

Provided by Kaleida Health (Photo: unknown)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Gates Vascular Institute announced Friday they have become one of the first hospitals in New York State to implant the world's smallest pacemaker.

The "Micra® Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS)" is used to treat patients with bradycardia (low heart rate). The device helps to restore the heart to a normal rhythm. It is about the size of a vitamin tablet; small enough that it can be implanted right into the heart with a catheter, with none of the wires of traditional pacemakers that can pose a risk of infection.

“I am excited to be part of implanting this innovative device with tremendous support from the GVI staff,” said Hiroko Beck, MD, implanting Electrophysiologist at the GVI, UBMD Internal Medicine cardiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “The Micra® TPS is the most advanced pacing technology available to patients via a minimally invasive approach.”

According to health officials, the Micra® TPS is the only pacing system designed to allow doctors to receive the patients data remotely through a network.

The system is also approved for Medicare Reimbursement.

