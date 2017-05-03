Wet weather could cause mosquito problems

Mosquito (Photo: Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - With all the rain Mother Nature recently gave us, and more on the way, the Erie County is giving residents a warning as to what the leftover water can potentially bring to Western New York.

The Erie County Health Department is informing residents that with standing water and puddles left over from all the rain, it could cause an increase in mosquito breeding this summer.

Residents are urged to remove those puddles and bodies of water from their property to prevent mosquito growth and a possible West Nile Virus outbreak.

The health department said that even a bottle-cap size pool of water can result in hundreds of mosquitoes.

