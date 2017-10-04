West Nile Case Reported in Erie County

Mosquito (Photo: Thinkstock)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Health has confirmed a recent case of West Nile Virus in Erie County.

The Erie County Department of Health did not specify where in Erie County the diagnosis was made. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says this is the first case of West Nile in Erie County since October 2012.

New York State has reported 16 previous cases of West Nile Virus through September 16th, 2017.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness. The virus cannot be treated by medication or vaccine.

The risk of human exposure to West Nile is highest in the late summer and early fall, when mosquitoes are active.

The Erie County Department of Health says the majority of those infected with West Nile Virus do not develop any illness. About 1 in 5 people infected develop a fever with headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

