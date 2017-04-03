Wegmans recalls 'Killer Brownies' due to undeclared peanuts

Wegman's is voluntarily recalling their Killer Brownies with Pecans due to undeclared peanuts. (Photo: Wegmans)

BUFFALO, NY-- Wegman's is voluntarily recalling their Killer Brownies with Pecans due to undeclared peanuts.

Wegmans say they issued the recall because the brownies may contain peanuts and they are not declared on the label. People who are allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumed.

A Wegmans' employee noticed that some cases received from the manufacturer were labeled incorrectly, and that some cases were labeled ‘Original Brownies with Pecans,’ but actually contained ‘Peanut Butter Brownies.’

The brownie bars have best-by dates 03/21/17 through 4/5/17, with UPC number 20818400000. They were sold between March 16 and April1 of this year. They are only sold in 15 Wegmans' stores in New York state.

In the Buffalo-area, they were sold at the Sheridan Drive and McKinley locations.

In the Rochester area, they were sold at these stores: Eastway, Holt Rd., Latta Rd., Lyell Ave., Marketplace, Mt. Read, Perinton and Pittsford locations.

Concerned customers should return the product to Wegmans for a full refund.

