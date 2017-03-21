Trump to House Republicans: Time to put up or shut up on Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan and House Republicans discussed the Amercian Health Care Act. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump headed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to make a personal pitch to Republicans on the bill to repeal Obamacare, making clear to them how important it is they stay united to pass the legislation and keep a key campaign promise of his and also of theirs.

"The president of the United States came to us and said, 'We made a promise to the American people and we need to keep our promises,'" House Speaker Paul Ryan said, R-Wis., said. "The president was very clear and he laid it on the line for us."

Ryan said Trump did "what he does best - and that was to close the deal."

"The president just came here and knocked the ball out of the park," he said.

The personal entreaties from the president come as Republicans on Monday night released a modified version of the legislation seeking to win over more conservative votes. Those changes would repeal Affordable Care Act taxes sooner and allow states to impose work requirements on able-bodied Medicaid recipients, among other things.

House leaders have been planning to bring the measure up for a vote on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

As he headed inside the Capitol, Trump gave a thumbs-up, and when asked whether he thought he would have enough votes to pass the bill, he said, "I think so." He emerged with the same optimistic tone, telling reporters, "I think we're going to get a winner vote.

"We're going to have a real winner. It was a great meeting. They're terrific people," Trump said. "They want a tremendous health care plan , which we have. There are going to be adjustments made. I think we'll see the votes on Thursday."

Working with @POTUS, we have made improvements to the American Health Care Act. https://t.co/lk5CA5ziFB pic.twitter.com/p7Vb8Wz2AF — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 21, 2017

Not everyone was convinced, however. Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said he still won't support the bill.

“We’ve got to get the prices down," he said, which under the current version doesn't happen until the third year after passage. Brat said many people are focusing on how many people will be covered or not, but he and other fiscal hawks are looking at premiums and other factors.

Ryan maintained that many other Freedom Caucus members will support the legislation. He said there are "huge conservative wins" in the bill, including massive tax cuts and anti-abortion provisions that members asked for.

Ryan said the choice for members comes down to: "Do you want to stay with the Obamacare status quo?"

The effort is the first legislative test for Trump — and a heavy lift. Even if the bill passes the House, getting it through the Senate will be more difficult. Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to meet with Republican senators on Capitol Hill for lunch on Tuesday.

The bill as it stands would eliminate the mandate that individuals buy health insurance or face a tax penalty. Instead they would pay a fine if uninsured for longer than 90 days. It would also change federal subsidies for buying insurance and repeal the law's tax increases on the wealthy, insurance companies, drug makers and others. It would still allow adult children to stay on their parents' plans until age 26 and prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has predicted the legislation would reduce federal deficits by $337 billion over the next 10 years, though it would increase the number of uninsured by 14 million in 2018 and by 24 million by 2026.

Trump and members of his administration have been holding meetings with lawmakers and other stakeholders in recent days, including over the weekend at the so-called Winter White House in Mar-a-Lago, Fla.

“He will be hosting even more meetings and listening sessions in the coming weeks as he works with Congress to bring common sense reforms to our healthcare system,” press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday.

It was unclear until recent days just how much skin the new president had in the game, despite the repeal of Obamacare being a central campaign promise. News reports last week suggested he might not take full ownership of the issue, but he has since taken it on, including at a rally in Louisville, Ky., on Monday night.

“This is our long-awaited chance to finally get rid of Obamacare,” Trump exhorted the crowd.

He did appear to cast it at times more as something that just needs to be done in order to get to other legislative priorities, such as reducing taxes, “one of my truly favorite things,” he said.

Brat said he hit the same theme during Tuesday's meeting on Capitol Hill. “He wants to pass this because we all want to move onto tax reform,” he said. Brat said he isn't worried about Trump turning his Twitter wrath against him and other Freedom Caucus members who are up for reelection in 2018 if they end up sinking the bill.

“We can defend our position intellectually and that’s all that matters,” he said.

Trump has made assurances that he is behind the bill while at the same time suggesting that he is still open to negotiations even as the vote approaches Thursday. During meetings with a group of conservatives known as the Republicans Study Committee on Friday, Trump said he is “100% behind” the plan and he took credit for persuading them to get behind the cause.

"These folks were 'no's' yesterday, and now every single one is a 'yes,' " he said.

Ryan said when announcing revisions to the legislation that the White House and Republican lawmakers from across the spectrum "helped make this the strongest legislation it can be."

"With the president’s leadership and support for this historic legislation, we are now one step closer to keeping our promise to the American people and ending the Obamacare nightmare,” he said.

Democrats, meanwhile, continued blasting the legislation, including the modified version. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said “Republicans are trying to put lipstick on a pig."

"No matter how the Republicans try to dress it up, TrumpCare is a plan to push 24 million people off their health coverage and force Americans to pay more for less health care," she said.

Contributing: Eliza Collins

