Safe injection sites proposed for Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY-- New numbers are once again putting a sharp focus on the deadly heroin crisis here, and it has some calling for a drastic measure.

Erie County health officials say there have been 24 overdose deaths so far this year, plus 114 suspected cases, putting the county on pace to pass last year's record numbers.

The Drug Policy Alliance in downtown Buffalo showed off a model of what a "safer injection site" would look like in New York. There's a tent that shows how a person would walk into one of these sites, use drugs under supervision of experts, and then have resources to get into treatment.

But this idea doesn't have the broad support of state lawmakers at this point

These "safer injection sites" or "safer consumption spaces" already operate in other countries, including Canada.

Toronto just approved their use at three sites across the city.

It's all part of what's known as a "harm reduction" model of treating the opioid epidemic.

But Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein has never been in favor of this method. She told 2 On Your Side that opening a site like this would also cost millions and would still be illegal under federal law.

These facilities are also not authorized in New York State. Senator Chris Jacobs and Assemblyman Sean Ryan both told 2 On Your Side's Danny Spewak they do not favor the idea of safer injection sites and would rather spend their money on other treatment options.

We asked the Drug Policy Alliance to respond to their critics. "I think oftentimes we have to remember that we are losing lives every day. And the only way we're going to be able to stop losing lives is if we center the people that are most harmed. What people need right now, is the ability to stop dying," says Kassandra Frederique, NYS Director of the Drug Policy Alliance.

In Vancouver, a safer injection site has been operating since 2003 There has been some research to suggest it has cut down on overdose deaths significantly.

Seattle also just approved the sites, the first ever in the U.S.

There is at least one member of the State Assembly that supports these sites-- that's Linda Rosenthal from Manhattan. Her office says they'll be introducing legislation as soon as this month to authorize these types of facilities in New York. But it's not clear how much support she'll have from colleagues.

