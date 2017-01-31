BUFFALO, N.Y. - Nearly 70 cancer centers, including Roswell Park, are making a new push to vaccinate all children for HPV.

The C-D-C said almost 80 million Americans are infected with HPV, which can cause several different kinds of cancer.

Only 42% of girls and 28% of boys have been vaccinated.

Doctors said most immune systems can fight the virus but a small group of people cannot and there is no way of predicting who cannot up front.

They said the vaccination against the virus can prevent nearly 100% of HPV related disease.

"People infected with HPV may not even know that they have it until suddenly, boom, cancer develops," Doctor Kunle Odunsi, the Deputy Director of Roswell Park Cancer Institute, said. "So a very important strategy to break this cycle of cancer development is to vaccinate and to just let the immune system eliminate the virus if you are ever to be exposed to HPV."

Doctor Odunsi said the vaccination is recommended for adolescents between the ages of 9 and 26. That goes for both boys and girls because either can be infected.

The U.S. Health Department has a goal of getting HPV vaccination rates up to 80% by the year 2020.

