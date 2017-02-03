Roswell Park announces new biotech spinoff

Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Roswell Park Cancer Institute announced Friday that they are launching a new spin-off company.

It's called Tactiva Therapeutics, LLC, and it will deal with bio-technology and cancer immunotherapy.

Biotechnology is usually used for the production of antibiotics, hormones and more. In this case, the technology developed here in WNY will be designed to boost the body's natural defenses to fight cancer.

"Now, if you go to meetings, it's all immunology. The excitement around immunologic approaches, and using your own immune system to fight cancer, it's such an exciting area," says Dr. Candace Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park.

Tactiva says it plans to initiate clinical trials in ovarian, pancreatic, lung, prostate and other hard to treat cancers within the next year.



(© 2017 WGRZ)