Research on Affects of Depression

Word Depression made of wooden block letters and devastated middle aged caucasian man in a black suit sitting at the table with the glass of whiskey, top view composition with dramatic lighting

When it comes to depression... statistics show that men become depressed less often than women do... but, depression in men is more common than you may think.

The main difference according to Psychiatrist, Dr. Rachel Fleissner is that it may be easier for women to notice depression, because the physical symptoms men experience can often times be confused for other feelings.

Dr. Rachel Fleissner, Sanford Psychiatrist says, "With men we tend to see things more like the sleep problems and the feelings of low motivation and low energy and concentration difficulties."

If you start to see a loved one showing signs of depression, Dr. Fleissner says not to ignore the problem and, instead, openly talk about what's going on.

For women who struggle with nighttime hot flashes ... they may be at risk for mild depression during menopause.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital asked a group of younger women to take a medication that mimics menopause for four weeks.

They found that no matter how many nighttime night flashes they actually had -- their perception of hot flash frequency -- was linked to changes in mood.

And researchers at Columbia University Medical Center analyzed drug use and health data for teenagers and young adults... and they found depression rates are on the rise for that age group.

The study showed that episodes of depression increased in adolescents from nearly nine percent in 2005 to just over 11 percent in 2014.

The greatest increase was found among teenage girls.

