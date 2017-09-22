Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY)

BUFFALO, NY-- Republicans are continuing their efforts to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act with another proposal. The latest health care bill, dubbed the Graham-Cassidy health care bill after its sponsors Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, is the latest attempt from Republicans.

Republican Senator John McCain announced Friday that he won't vote for the plan.

2 On Your Side's Scott Levin talked with Republican Congressman Chris Collins about the health care bill.

Collins tells 2 On Your Side we have to see it in its final form, if and when it passes, to see how it would impact health care here in New York State

Levin also talked to Rep. Collins about other items, including his stock in Australian bio-tech company "Innate Immuno-therapeutics". Collins is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee in connection with that stock.

You can watch the full interview below:



