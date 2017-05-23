Potential measles exposure in WNY

Measles vaccine (Photo: Thomas Kienzle ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BUFFALO, NY-- The New York State Department of Health is warning people about a potential measles exposure in Western New York.

Officials say a tourist from India who has been confirmed to have measles visited various places across the state, including Niagara Falls State Park and a Niagara Falls restaurant, between May 11 and May 12, 2017, and could have exposed others to measles.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls, N.Y. between 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on May 12, 2017, which includes the Maid of the Mist.

Swagat Fine Indian Cuisine, 24 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, N.Y. between 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on May 12, 2017.

The tourist also visited :

The Iroquois Travel Plaza (rest stop) between Exit 29 (Canajoharie) and Exit 29A (Little Falls) on the NYS Thruway between 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on May 11 – 12, 2017.

The Hampton Inn, 4873 Lake Road, Brockport, N.Y. between 12:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on May 12, 2017.

Measles is a highly contagious, and is caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people. Health officials say the virus remains alive in the air and on surfaces for up to two-hours after an infected individual leaves the area.

There currently is no longer a risk visiting these locations.

According to health officials, a person is unlikely to get measles if they were born before January 1, 1957, have received two doses of the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine.

Anyone who has not been immunized, should contact their health care provide if they develop measles symptoms, which appear about 10-12 days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

A fever, rash

cough

conjunctivitis or runny nose.



More information about measles can be found at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2170/.



