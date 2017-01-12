NY AG: Lock in cost-free birth control

ALBANY - A new proposal from state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman would require insurers to fully cover contraception costs, even if President-elect Donald Trump and Congress follow through on repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act, if approved by lawmakers, would cover all FDA-approved forms of birth control, including those for men and emergency contraceptive pills like Plan B.

“The Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act will ensure that all New Yorkers have access to the birth control method they need to stay healthy and effectively plan for their future – no matter what happens in Congress,” Schneiderman said in a statement.



The proposal, which Schneiderman unveiled Wednesday, would be prohibited from using “medical management” reviews, a tactic that Schneiderman says can limit access to birth control.

It would apply to all insurers governed by the state, and customers would be able to get up to a year's worth of contraceptive at a time.

Schneiderman's proposal was backed this week by Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, who said reproductive health care options "must be protected against the stated goals of the incoming Trump Administration."

The state Senate, however, is controlled by Republicans.

In a speech to the Assembly on Jan. 4, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, pledged to push for laws to boost reproductive rights in New York. Democrats have a 2-to-1 majority in the Assembly.

“If the November elections taught us anything, it is that many of the freedoms we hold so dear face renewed and vocal opposition," said Heastie. "We must meet that opposition with an equivalent level of passion and support."

