New Yorkers: Keep our Obamacare

ALBANY -- New Yorkers want to keep Obamacare, but maybe with just some tweaks.

That's the message from voters in a new Siena College poll that showed 67 percent favored keeping and improving the Affordable Care Act, rather than repealing and replacing it as House Republicans last Friday failed to do through its American Health Care Act.

"New York voters look a lot like Congress: Democrats strongly opposed the AHCA and overwhelmingly support keeping and improving Obamacare," Steven Greenberg, a spokesman for the Siena College poll said in a statement.

"A majority of Republicans supported the AHCA with a sizeable minority who opposed it and strongly support repealing and replacing Obamacare."

New York leaders were part of the battle last week over whether and how to replace Obamacare.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that New York could face a $7 billion budget hit if the changes were put through, including a $2.3 billion shift in costs if counties were no longer on the hook for a piece of Medicaid expenses.

But Democratic leaders breathed a sigh of relief Friday when the deal fell through.

"For the first time in my life, I witnessed New York elected officials pound their chest proudly while cutting nearly $7 billion in funding for the people they serve," Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday.

By a 56 percent to 27 percent margin, New Yorkers said they were opposed to the passage of the Republican plan.

The poll was conducted March 19 through March 23, so it was done before the Republicans' proposal fell apart late Friday. The poll surveyed 791 registered voters in New York and had margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

At least 50 percent of voters from every region opposed the Republican plan, and at least 60 percent in every region supported improvements to Obamacare, Siena said.

New York has more than 3 million people on its health exchange, called NY State of Health. The state has twice as many enrolled Democrats than Republicans.

"Not surprisingly, voters who want to keep and improve Obamacare overwhelmingly believe it has helped with the ability to access health care and purchase affordable health insurance," Greenberg said.

For Trump, the Republican president's favorability in his home state continued to fall: It was 63 percent negative and 33 percent positive -- a few percentage points worse than last month. His job performance was at 26 percent positive.

Cuomo, meanwhile, had a 54 percent to 40 percent favorability rating, down from 60 percent to 34 percent in February -- which was a two-year high for him.

