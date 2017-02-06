New York to hold first hepatitis C summit

File photo (Photo: jarun011/thinkstock, jarun011)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Public health officials, elected leaders, medical experts and patient advocates will gather this week for New York's first-ever Hepatitis C summit.



The gathering Tuesday in Albany is meant to discuss the response to the chronic illness which afflicts more than 200,000 people in the state.



Organizers of the event say hepatitis C now kills more people nationally than HIV.



Panel discussions will touch on prevention, treatment and suggestions for policy makers looking to help eliminate the disease.



Hepatitis C is spread through contact with contaminated blood. The ongoing heroin and opioid epidemic has emerged as a new contributor to the spread of the disease.

