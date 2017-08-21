Mosquito tests positive for West Nile in Erie County

Mosquito (Photo: Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Health Department says the West Nile Virus has been detected in a mosquito pool in Amherst.

Officials say the discovery came through regular routine testing. While the detection was discovered in Amherst, health officials say they suspect other areas in the county have similar West Nile Virus mosquito pools.

“We have not had a confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Erie County since October 2012 and we want to ensure it stays that way,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health in a released statement. “I want to remind residents how to minimize exposure to mosquitoes: limit outdoor activities at times of high mosquito activity (dusk and dawn), cover as much as skin as possible with clothing when going outdoors and use an effective insect repellant that contains 25-30% DEET on exposed skin. These same precautionary measures will also help protect people from other insect-borne diseases.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus exhibit any symptoms, however, some may develop a fever.

“Mosquitoes are an unavoidable summertime nuisance. By taking a few simple steps, you can reduce your risk of being bitten and possibly contracting a mosquito-borne disease like WNV,” Dr. Burstein said.

The Health Department released these tips to avoid West Nile Virus:

Eliminate local mosquito breeding sites--mosquitoes develop in standing water

Do not leave standing water for longer than two days before dumping it out

Change water in birdbaths and planter bases every two days

Clean clogged gutters to allow rainfall to drain freely

Reduce exposure to mosquitoes--avoid mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities during the times of high mosquito activity at dusk and dawn.

Mosquito traps, electrocutors (bug zappers), ultrasonic repellers, and similar devices purported to prevent mosquitoes from biting people are not effective. Do not rely on them to reduce mosquito bites and do not waste money on them

Use barriers to protect skin, like mosquito nets/screens for baby strollers/playpens, long sleeves/pants, socks/shoes, and hats

Discourage mosquitoes from biting. Mosquitoes are attracted to people by odors on the skin so avoid wearing scented lotions or cologne/perfume.

Mosquitoes are also attracted to the carbon dioxide exhaled from the breath, but we do not recommend you stop breathing

Use an effective repellant with a concentration of 25 to 30% DEET during outdoor activities.

--Spray on skin & then rub it in

--Do not spray on face--spray on your hands and then rub it on your face

--Reapply repellant after sweating or getting wet

--Products with lower concentrations of DEET need to be reapplied more often

--Do not use on cuts, irritated, or infected skin



© 2017 WGRZ-TV