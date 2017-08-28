UB Football Star Battles Anxiety, Depression & Addiction

Alex Neutz (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Alex Neutz was a scholar athlete-- a star on the University at Buffalo Football team. But as he shattered records on the field, he hid a terrible secret.

Instead of living a dream, he was walking through a nightmare.

In a 2 On Your Side Original, Maryalice Demler talked with Alex about his constant battle with anxiety and depression. And the surprise confession that helped save his life.

If you need more information about mental illness, you can contact the Mental Health Association of Erie County. They have information about support groups and other resources. Their phone number is (716) 886-1242.

And if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, call Crisis Services 24-hour hotline at at 716-834-3131.

