Malarchuk talks mental health awareness

Clint Malarchuk talks to students and staff at Niagara University (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness of mental health issues.

A special forum was held at Niagara University led by a familiar face.

Former Buffalo Sabres Goalie Clint Malarchuk spoke with students, faculty and staff about mental health awareness. You may remember back in 1989, Malarchuk took a skate to the neck while playing against the St. Louis Blues.

Malarchuk says he's struggled with mental illness since childhood, and PTSD really kicked in after the hockey accident.

"It was hard for me to leave the house. It would take me 3-4 hours to get ready to leave the house. The OCD was like that; depression. not sleeping. I had nightmares of the skate coming up. You know I would see it just as it happened in that game, " Malarchuk recalled.

Malarchuk wants those that are dealing with mental health issues to know that they are not alone and there is help out there.

You can watch Clint Malarchuk's complete interview here:

% INLINE %

If you, or a loved one, is dealing with a mental health issue, there are places and people you can turn to for help:

Information: Mental Health Education

Let's Talk Stigma: https://letstalkstigma.org/

Erie County

Crisis Services Hotline: 716-834-3131

Addiction Hotline: 716-831-7007

Chautauqua County

Crisis Services Hotline: 1-800-724-0461

Niagara County

Crisis Services Hotline: 716-285-3515

Allegany County

Teen Hotline: 1-888-44-TEENS (1-888-448-3367)

Genesee County

Care + Crisis Helpline: 585-344-4400, 844-345-4400 (24/7, free and confidential, trained listeners for any type of crisis)

Orleans County

LIFE LINE: (585) 327-4452

Wyoming County

Wyoming County Crisis Line: 585-786-0220

Cattaraugus County

Crisis Line: 1-800-339-5209

New York State

NYS OASAS HOPELINE: 877-846-7369

National Hotlines

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

