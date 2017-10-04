Lifetime Health to close 3 locations

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: millionsjoker)

BUFFALO, NY-- Lifetime Health announced recently that they are closing three locations in WNY at the end of the year.

All services at Amherst Health Center, Hamburg Health Center and the William E. Mosher Health Center will end on December 31, 2017.

Letters were mailed to 43,000 patients on October 2 to notify them of the changes. According to their website, the pharmacies at those locations were sold to Rite Aid and will close October 25, 2017.

Patients will be notified of their provider's new location, so that they can continue receiving care if they choose to. Two hundred and two employees will lose their jobs due to the closure.

For more information on obtaining medical records or pharmacy locations, check out Lifetime Health's website.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV