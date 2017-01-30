Lead in schools: 14% of NY water outlets test positive

ALBANY - About 14 percent of water outlets in schools outside New York City showed elevated levels of lead last year, forcing their shutdown until a cleanup plan is in place.

For the first time, the state health and education departments released statewide data late last week showing the results of newly mandated water tests for lead in school water outlets, including drinking fountains and all faucets.

Outside New York City, about 236,600 outlets were tested and reported to the state.



Of those, 14 percent had more than 15 parts per billion of lead, the federal "action" level for the metal in drinking water.

"As we work to help correct problem areas identified in this report, we will also focus on bringing the remaining schools into compliance," state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement.

The testing was required by a state law passed last year, which gave schools a quick timeline to test for lead in water and report the results to the community and the state.

The statewide data was posted Friday on the state's health data website: health.data.ny.gov.

Schools were required to take water outlets with elevated lead out of service until a plan was implemented to reduce exposure to the metal, which the EPA says can cause behavior and learning issues in young children.

As of Friday, 2,596 schools outside New York City -- about 88 percent -- had submitted the test results to the state.

The New York City school system, meanwhile, did not submit full testing results, in part because it flushed water lines before completing the tests -- which doesn't comply with sampling protocols, according to the state report.

As of Jan. 25, New York City had submitted the results from 46,654 water outlets in 541 school buildings, with 9 percent over the federal action level. There are 1,720 schools in New York City.

Schools were already required to post their testing results to their websites late last year. The next round of testing will begin in 2020.

If a school does not "demonstrate a willingness to comply" with the testing law, the state could hold a hearing and ultimately fine the district.

The law requiring the tests last year was sponsored by Sen. Thomas O'Mara, R-Big Flats, Chemung County, and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, D-Endwell, Broome County.

“It’s a relief to know that this testing is being done across New York state and that our local schools are taking the necessary action to protect our children,” Lupardo said in a statement.

Gannett