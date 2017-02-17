Jamestown restaurant 'The Outback' shut down

'The Outback', also known as 'The Bar', in Jamestown was shut down by the Chautauqua County Health Department (Photo: Google Maps)

JAMESTOWN, NY-- A bar and eatery in the City of Jamestown has been shutdown by county health officials.

"The Outback", also just known as "The Bar" is located at 114 Jones and Gifford Avenue.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says it has failed to meet the minimum requirements needed to maintain a valid permit to serve food.

"This is an unfortunate situation but despite our efforts to work with The Outback/The Bar, minimum requirements to maintain a valid permit to operate a food service establishment have not been met,” said Christine Schuyler, Chautauqua County Director of Health and Human Services.

An immediate ordered to cease all operations was delivered Friday.

