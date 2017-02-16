WGRZ
Illness closes Allegany Co. school Friday

Illness Closes Allegany Co. School For Friday

WGRZ 7:02 PM. EST February 16, 2017

BELMONT,, N.Y. - Genesee Valley Central Schools in Allegany County will be closed Friday because of a large number of illnesses.

Close to 10 students, teachers, and staff members have been out sick this week. 

