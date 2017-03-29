How healthy is your county?

People who live in some areas of the Hudson Valley and the Finger Lakes have the potential to enjoy much better health than residents who live nearby, and what leads to those results might surprise you.

“Where you live matters to your health,” said Jerry Spegman, a member of the community coaching team at County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a collaboration of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

“Health is not just about you having a good doctor or you being personally responsible,” Spegman said. “… It matters whether you have good sidewalks, it matters whether you have well-lit parks, it matters whether you have good schools, or access to good jobs or healthy food in the supermarket. There are a lot of things that we at the community level can do to impact people’s health.”

Saratoga County was No. 1 in the 2017 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a massive annual data crunch by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Rockland County ranked No. 2 among the state’s 62 counties in health outcomes.

Here is how WNY counties rated overall:



Genesee County ranked 13

Wyoming County 25

Allegany County 39

Orleans County 48

Erie County 50

Chautauqua County 54

Niagara County 58

Cattaraugus 60

Graphic: Health outcome rankings (lighter color is best)

The rankings aren’t a surprise to county health departments, which collect some of the data that's used.

“The rankings are interesting because they’re rankings,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health. “But do they tell us something we didn’t know two weeks ago? Probably not. I view it as an opportunity to call attention to what we already know.”

Publicity around the rankings can spur citizens to work for policy changes that affect health, Spegman said.

Health factors also ranked

County Health Rankings also tries to project what may happen in a county by looking at what influences health. These health factors are current social and economic conditions (40 percent of the ranking), health behaviors (30 percent), clinical care (20 percent) and physical environment (10 percent). The broad categories contained information on about three dozen topics such as adult smoking and obesity, alcohol use, access to care, high school graduation, children in poverty, unemployment and even the number of organizations that residents can join.

When taken together, Putnam ranked No. 2, Westchester ranked No. 4 and Rockland was No. 6.

In the Finger Lakes, Tompkins was No. 5, Ontario No. 12, Genesee No. 20 and Livingston No. 22. Monroe was No. 23.

Graphic: Health factor rankings (lighter color is best)

The number of factors assessed underscores the complexity of health, Mendoza said.

"I think we've got to look at these rankings as a relative thing," he said. "Somebody's got to be first. Somebody's got to be last. We're in the middle. ... But it's not a formal grade on our health."

The lower Hudson counties illustrate that often there is a fairly narrow gap between outcomes and the factors that lead to those results. Wide disparities could mean the county is headed for a change in health status. But Broome proved an exception. Despite being near the bottom in outcomes, Broome was in the middle of the pack in factors, ranking No. 38.

Robert Wood Johnson and the University of Wisconsin parsed data from 2008-2016 from numerous sources as diverse as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association, U.S. Census and the FBI.

Nearly every county nationwide is included in the rankings, which compare the locale to the rest of its state and top performers across the nation.

The analysis found that in general, premature death rates increased across urban and rural areas and among racial/ethnic groups. In recent years, premature death increased most among people ages 15 to 44.

As a potential corollary, drug overdose and injuries were factors in the rise of premature deaths. For people ages 15 to 24, more deaths from motor vehicle crashes and firearm fatalities also played roles in the rise of premature death. However, overdose deaths were not used in the individual county rankings.

Focus on disengaged youth

For the first time, the analysis looked at opportunities that exist for people ages 16-24. Disconnected youths are considered not being in school and not working. The factor was not included in the health factor rankings, but Spegman said a high rate would not bode well for the individuals or their community.

The average rate of disconnected youth in New York was 14 percent. The rate in Wayne County was 15 percent and the rate in Orleans County was 24 percent. The rate in Monroe County was 11 percent. The national rate was 9 percent.

“We know the relationship between education and employment and good health,” he said. “It’s also a measure I think communities can rally around. What town wants their 16- to 24-year-olds sort of wandering the streets without any direction? That spells a disaster on several levels.”

