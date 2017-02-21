Flu is 'widespread' in New York

The flu shot (Photo: WGRZ)

Every corner of the state is dealing with a high rate of influenza, according to data from the state Department of Health. And the upward trend continues.

Consider this: Across the Empire State, there were 6,082 lab-confirmed cases of the flu for the week ending Feb. 11, up from 5,336 the prior week.

It was third highest weekly figure since 2009, topped only by two weeks in March of last year, according to Health Department's data.

The Health Department declared flu "prevalent" in late December, a move that forced health care workers to wear surgical masks if they hadn't received a flu shot this season.

“Getting a flu vaccine is still the best way to stay healthy during flu season," state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement at the time. "I encourage all New Yorkers, but especially health care workers, to get a vaccine if they have not done so yet."

February is often the peak for flu season, which generally runs from October into May.

That wasn't the case last year, when it peaked in March, topping out at 6,422 cases of the flu for the week ending March 12.

This season has ramped up much sooner, the data show.

From October 2015 through mid-February 2016, the state reported just 4,896 cases. This season, there have already been 33,498 cases.

The flu has been geographically widespread this season, too.

Of the state's 62 counties, 58 reported more than 10 cases for every 100,000 residents in the week ending Feb. 11, including all of the state's most-populous counties.

That's the top rate tracked by the DOH in its weekly flu reports. The only four below that rate were Orleans, Wyoming, Schoharie and Hamilton counties.

