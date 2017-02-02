Erie County files lawsuit against drug makers

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, NY-- Erie County has filed a lawsuit against 11 pharmaceutical manufacturers for aggressively marketing opioid pain relievers.

The county said in a press release that the drug manufacturers misrepresented the dangers of long-term opiod use to doctors and that the companies allegedly knew that prolonged use of opioids diminished effectiveness and increased the risk of addiction.

County officials are expected to release more information at a 2pm press conference. 2 On Your Side will be there and more information on Channel 2 News First at 5pm.

