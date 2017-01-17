CHS announces visitor restrictions for 14 & under

File (Photo: Creatas/Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, NY-- Catholic Health announced Tuesday visitor restrictions for children under the age of 14 in an effort to reduce the flu risk for patients and visitors.

This comes following an advisory issued by the New York State Health Commissioner declaring that the flu is prevalent in New York State.

The temporary visitor restrictions will be at all Catholic Health hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus

Father Baker Manor

McAuley Residence

Mercy Skilled Nursing Facility at OLV

St. Catherine Labourè Healthcare Center

Officials are asking anyone, regardless of their age, with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients in hospitals, or residents in long-term facilities.

“The flu season is starting to ramp up in Western New York and patients who are hospitalized, the elderly and young children are at increased risk,” said Kevin Shiley, MD, physician adviser, Catholic Health Infection Prevention & Control. “We strongly encourage people to get a flu shot, wash their hands frequently, and if they feel ill, to contact their primary care doctor or clinic, rather than seek treatment for routine flu symptoms in the emergency room,” Dr. Shiley continued.

The restrictions will remain in effect until they are no longer needed for patient safety.

For more information: www.chsbuffalo.org/visitors

