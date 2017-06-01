BUFFALO, NY - Catholic Charities is at risk of not reaching its $11 million goal for just the second time in its 93-year history.

The 2017 Appeal is entering its final month and is faced with a June 30 deadline. Catholic Charities reported Thursday that it has raised $10,008,978.65 million in cash and pledges, but is nearly $1 million away from its goal. The odds look bleak that Catholic Charities can reach its goal by the end of the month.

“Barring a significant increase in donations during this final month, the 2017 Appeal is in very serious jeopardy of failing to reach its goal for the first time since 2009 and only the second time in its 93-year history,” Bishop Malone said. “As we turn to the community for support, it is important to note Catholic Charities helps people of all ages, races, faiths and walks of life. In fact, more than 50 percent of those served are not Catholic.”

Sister Mary McCarrick, Catholic Charities diocesan director, said in a statement that not reaching this year’s goal would force the organization to scale back or even eliminate some of “vital, life-changing and often life-saving services that impact more than 152,000 Western New Yorkers in the last year alone.”

“We have raised a significant and incredible amount of money through the efforts of many, but the fact remains our Appeal is still falling short,” Sister Mary said.

To make a donation, contact Catholic Charities at 716-218-1400 or go to ccwny.org.

