Buffalo Bills promote healthy lifestyle in kids

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Bills were out in the community Tuesday to promote the NFL's Play 60 Challenge.

In partnership with Independent Health, they're encouraging students to spend 60 minutes playing outside every day and make better choices when they eat.

They kicked off the festivities at Buffalo School #32.

"The foundation of who you are, healthy eating, healthy lifestyle really starts now. I think a lot of people want to say, you have time, but by the time you are 16, 18, college, you form bad habits and it's so much harder to change them after it's been a certain way so long," said Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

Schools and classes around the area will be competing throughout the year in the challenge for thousands of dollars in grants.



