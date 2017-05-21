Blink of an Eye movie premieres in Buffalo

Blink of an Eye movie

BUFFALO, NY-- With the terrible, tragic toll taken by the opioid epidemic, a new short film which depicts the impact of addiction will now be shown to carry the warning to us all.

The film called "Blink of An Eye" premiered Sunday with the local actors, film production crew and various City of Buffalo officials and police officers who helped spur its production.

It tells the story of a teenager portrayed by Camryn Clune of Clarence who falls into addiction and dies from an overdose.

The Western New York based Director, who is also a screenwriter, says he hopes the message will get through in this dramatic film. "I'm praying that this movie will shock people and let them see that they need to reach out and get help or when they see someone in their family, they'll look at this movie and go...I'm gonna do something about it. I'm not gonna let that happen to my kid, or my brother or my sister," says Greg Robbins, writer and director of the film.

The movie, which was produced by professionals who donated their time, will be avaliable for any individuial or group who wants to use it in efforts to attack the opioid addiction epidemic.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV