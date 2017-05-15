8 overdose deaths since Saturday in Erie Co.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Eight people have died from overdoses in Erie County since Saturday afternoon, an Erie County Health Department spokesperson said Monday.

The eight weekend deaths bring the 2017 total to 40 confirmed and 122 suspected pending toxicology results.

The latest overdose deaths are believed to have resulted from a combination of drugs, such as fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.

“The fentanyl that is being seen in Erie County continues to increase in potency,” said Dr. Burstein, Commissioner of Health. “When we see a spike in suspected overdoses as we have this past weekend, we warn the public as soon as possible that the risk of fatal overdoses has increased due to the street drugs currently in circulation.”

In additional to Erie County, health officials say there were three suspected overdoes deaths in neighboring counties.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV