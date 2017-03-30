BUFFALO, NY-- Erie County officials are issuing a warning to residents regarding an apparent deadly batch of heroin that's suspected in the deaths of seven people in 24 hours.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Bernstein will have more details in a press conference scheduled for 5:30pm tonight. You can watch it LIVE on WGRZ.COM.

They will also stress the importance of having NarCan and remind residents that there is help available for those who are addicted.

