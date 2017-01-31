Health groups want NY smoking age raised to 21

Pack of cigarettes (Photo: Tarzhanova)

ALBANY - Elected officials and health organizations on Tuesday called on the state to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

A bill introduced this month would prevent the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to those under the age of 21 in New York, matching it up with the nationwide drinking age.

On Tuesday, the bill's sponsors joined with groups like the American Lung Association at a news conference near the Capitol to call for its passage.

“Raising the smoking age to 21 will largely remove cigarettes from high schools and will help eliminate a popular source of tobacco for children and young adults,” Sen. Diane Savino, D-Staten Island, said in a statement. “This legislation will help prevent a generation of New Yorkers from becoming addicted to smoking, and we can ultimately save thousands of lives.” The bill is sponsored by Savino and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan. It has support by the lung association, as well as the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network. Eight counties and New York City have passed local laws making the smoking age 21, including Albany and Orange counties. “So already half of the state’s population resides in areas that have this,” said Julie Hart, government relations director for the Cancer Action Network. “It makes sense now for the state to take this up.” The American Lung Association's annual “State of Tobacco Control” report showed 28.8 percent of high school students in the state, including those under 18, use at least one tobacco product.

Gannett Albany