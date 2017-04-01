WGRZ
Close

Head-On Crash on the Skyway

Buffalo Police are investigating a head-on crash on the Skyway.

WGRZ 7:30 AM. EDT April 01, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - We are working to learn more information about a head-on crash on the Skyway early Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. after a driver was reported going the wrong way on the inbound Skyway near the 190 interchange.

There's no word on any injuries.  

2 On Your Side reached out to Buffalo Police for more details.  We will continue to update this story with new information as we learn more.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories