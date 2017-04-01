BUFFALO, N.Y. - We are working to learn more information about a head-on crash on the Skyway early Saturday morning.
Buffalo Police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. after a driver was reported going the wrong way on the inbound Skyway near the 190 interchange.
There's no word on any injuries.
2 On Your Side reached out to Buffalo Police for more details. We will continue to update this story with new information as we learn more.
