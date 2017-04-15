Head-on crash in Hartland sends four to hospital

Head-on crash in Hartland, photo by Charles Moore of WGRZ

TOWN OF HARTLAND, N.Y. -- Four people, including a one-year-old baby, were flown to the hospital following a head-on crash.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland. It was a devastating scene, with two wrecked cars and at least six agencies trying to help out.

Gasport Fire tells 2 on Your Side there were four victims in total. Two victims were taken to hospitals by Mercy Flight and two by ambulance.

We're told two victims are a mother and daughter pair, and a third victim is a one year old baby. The fourth victim was a male who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Gasport Fire Chief Christopher Wesolek said two of the victims had to be very carefully removed from their cars.

There were no fatalities as of Saturday night.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV